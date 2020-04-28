It is now clear that socialite Zarinah Hassan Tlale aka Zari the Boss Lady is always looking for any possible opportunity to troll nemesis Anita Fabiola as their feud that started during last year’s Miss Uganda finale keeps on taking a new twist.

At the July 2019 event, Zari harassed the media personality after she invited her as chief judge to open an envelope that contained the name of the new Miss Uganda. Zari told Fabiola, who had referred to the boss lady as ‘Mama,’ that she wouldn’t do admin work. And in the unfolding drama the two celebrities would shock organisers and guests alike, sparking off murmurs from the audience and some bitter exchange that momentarily threatened to spoil the event, before the duo jointly held the envelope and Oliver Nakakande was announced as the new beauty queen.

Since then, the two have found ways to blast each other. And when Fabiola announced that she felt she was ready to have children, Zari found a chance to sting her. “I want to have babies,” said Fabiola. To which Zari replied: “Too late mama.” The boss lady wanted to remind Fabiola of the ‘mama’ label that she seems to detest because she associates it with aged women (Zari is in her late 40s while Fabiola is 25).

While Zari separated with Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz two years ago and is now linked with King Bae Cedric Fourie, Fabiola officially unveiled Mark Ronald as her boyfriend and even shared a video of them kissing passionately months ago – and the two are also said to have done some marriage rituals and have been dating for at least two years but had kept their affair a secret.

Before she finally won Mark Ronald’s heart she had been accused of stealing other girl’s men. She had been linked to Nigerian musician D’banj and socialite Meddie Ssentongo, and had also revealed that she crushes on British World Heavy weight champion Anthony Joshua.

But she seems to have settled and now looking forward to produce children, with his heavily bearded Ronald. And Zari seems unhappy with the announcement.