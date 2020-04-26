Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has pledged to pay three months rent for 500 families which are struggling to make ends meet during the current coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Platnumz made the revelation on Saturday through his social media platforms.

I know in this period of Corona, many things are not the same, especially the business side…. many have gone down and led to financial situation to create and things become less difficult for most of us… although i am among those who are in this disaster, But I have seen at least for my little what I have, give help to pay for rent rent for three months for 500 families, at least helping each other in this difficult time to fight with the virus…, ” the ‘jeje’ singer posted.

Platnumz who is also an ex-husband to Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan further revealed that he will announce on Monday how he will be identifying the beneficiaries of his offer.

“Despite being one tiafa but you have always been My family through my music, so I believe your problem is mine, and your smile is mine too…. on Monday I will officially put all the order of how these families these charges can get those house rent.”