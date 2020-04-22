Media personality Joan Lule has finally apologised for shouting at Miss Uganda 2019 Oliver Nakakande during her live show on Monday.

During her show dubbed The Cocktail on Top TV, Lule asked Nakakande to tell the world how it felt to be a Miss World pageant loser, something that the beauty queen considered as an offensive statement.

Although she lost the Miss World crown to Ton-Ann Signh, the reining Miss Jamaica, Nakakande went into books as the first Miss Uganda to make it on the Miss World Magazine cover, Miss World top model and winning the Head to Head challenge among other things, something that forced her (Nakakande) to ask Lule to apologise for that statement (loser).

However, Lule wasn’t ready to apologize at that moment but after receiving constant trolls on social media, she took it on her platform and noted “The most common cause of stress now days is dealing with idiots”.

But the ‘online police’ couldn’t let her get away with it as they constantly threw jabs at her and Top TV management, till when Lule bowed to pressure and apologised for her statement.

“It was a Monday when we hosted Miss Uganda and I went against my professional ethics. I Joan Lule went against the ethics of a good host. I hereby apologise to my viewers and my guest miss Uganda, I lost my control and yelled at my guest which wasn’t good. I am sorry for that,” Joan Lule said on Wednesday..