The lead pastor of Worship House Church Nansana, Pastor Wilson Bugembe has finally asked his fans and followers to expect a big announcement about his wedding plans, explaining that the person he had intended to wed in the past had dumped him at a time he least expect.

“I was disappointed by the woman I loved so much and it was the most difficult moment of my life. Starting over again wasn’t gonna be easy after all the time we had stayed together. I had become fond of her, ” the teary Pastor told viewers of Spark TV’s Live wire, an entertainment program on Tuesday 14th.

He however sent loads of optimism to his fans when he said that plans for his long awaited marriage were in full gear, adding that the time he has spent waiting for complete emotional healing had greatly paid off and an announcement was expected any time soon.

“I will be unveiling plans for my mega wedding soon since I now feel I have almost fully recovered from the past shock when I was dumped by my fiance. If it’s a phone on charge, we can say I am charged at 98%,” said Bugembe.

He also used the occasion to say a prayer for his fellow celebrity bachelors like Eddy Kenzo, Pallaso, Frank Gashumba to finally receive God’s direction and guidance so they too can get married.

Bugembe, who doubles as a gospel musician and a born again cleric didn’t however open up on the details of the lucky woman that he will soon be calling a mother of his children.