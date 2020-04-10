Social media was on Thursday stormed by a verbal fight among the singing Mayanja brothers, (Jose Chameleone, Pallaso and Weasel Manizo).

According to sources, the fight started when Pallaso, real names Pius Mayanja accused his big brothers Chameleone and Weasel for not supporting their elder brother called Henry Kasozi.

Unlike his singing brothers, Kasozi earns a living through his branding company called Fling Fire, but according to Pallaso, Chameleone and Weasel always prefer to give branding business to other people rather than their own.

Furious about Pallaso’s claims, Weasel took it on social media and posted a video burning one of the T-Shirts branded by Kasozi’s company.

He captioned the video with “I don’t deal with dirty mind, I don’t buy it, Fling Fire. I love Uganda but not the devils in it, stay home.”.

In the comment box, Chameleone rallied behind Weasel as he commented with, ‘Pray pray and pray, the devil is a liar’.

However, later during an interview with a local media channel, Chameleone revealed that what happened was just a simple fight among brothers, but all will be well.

“It was an argument that broke when my big brother Henry alleged that Weasel and I don’t fully support his business, the Fling Fire brand. But it was resolved eventually because we are family,” Chameleone said.