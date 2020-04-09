Luga flow rapper Gravity Omutujju has advised fellow singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool to donate food relief to needy people during this coronavirus crisis other than ‘feeding’ them with sensitization songs only.

Gravity said Bebe Cool should pick a leaf from musician turned politician who released coronavirus sensitization songs but went ahead to give out food relief to people.

During an interview with one of the local radio stations this week, the ‘ampalana’ singer said that sensitisation songs on COVID-19 are too many and people have understood the message so there is no need for big artistes like Bebe Cool to again stick on talking about singing other than helping the needy people.

“In such a time when people don’t have what to eat, Bebe Cool should stop his music talks and give them food because that is what they want now Let him try to copy from his friend Bobi Wine who is giving out help, not singing,” he said.

The bad blood between Gravity and Bebe Cool started last year when the due released a collabo ‘kerere’ which badly flopped. Gravity would later put the song’s failure to gain airplay on Bebe Cool whom he accused of failing to promote it.