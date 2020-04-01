Social media users have come out to rubbish Angella Katatumba’s claims that singer/producer Daddy Andre spent Shs20 million on her in the three months they dated.

Over the weekend, Katatumba alleged that dumping the music producer was a very hard decision to make since she really loved him and he had already introduced her to his family and friends.

“Things got crazy for him in January where he was burdened with a lot of problems. Amongst financial and many others, Andre’s former PA stole his money and his car and to make matters worse, I also left in January because he completely refused to do the HIV test,” the singer said in a social media post.

“For over three months, Andre treated me like a princess. He spent over 20 Million UGX on me. There is nothing he didn’t do or buy for me and he never let me pay for a thing. He introduced me to all his friends, family, relatives and he even took me to his village. Trust me, this was not and easy decision and I felt horrible, especially after Andre poured all the love on earth on me. Despite that, I had to stick to my principles, I decided to keep it professional and focus on promoting our ‘TONELABULA’ song which obviously included the promotion for the February Valentines day audio release. ”

However, a section of social media users have poured cold water on the singer’s Shs20 million claim saying that the only millions she got from Daddy Andre were his sperms.

See comments:

“Daddy Andre spends Time and not Dime,”, a one Anon said.

“The only millions Daddy Andre loses to women are his sperms,” Vikki said.

” I once interviewed that guy and when his manager gave me 50k transport refund, he chased me on a boda and asked that we share..” Jane revealed.

Apollo Arinaitwe said, “That Lady wanted to tell us that she’s expensive…she can’t be dated by every Tom dick and Harry.”

“I support him.She is older than him . She was supposed to be injecting money into him to motivate him to drill her.. can’t old women copy zari,” Arineitwe Abigail Udta noted.