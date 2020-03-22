President Yoweri Museveni has responded to singer Evelyn Lagu’s call for help by offering to clear her hospital bills and other medical expenses.

In a message of appreciation posted on social media by popular events promoter and organiser Balaam Burugahara Ateenyi, The president on Saturday through State House’s Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, ordered the immediate transfer of the singer to Nakasero Hospital from where she would access specialized medical attention.

“Our sister Evelyn Lagu Suffering from Kidney failure and Heart Complication to day morning With kind assistance from Jajja Gen Proscovia Nalyeiso, We moved her to Nakasero Hospital on instructions of His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for specialized treatment, ” read Balaam’s statement.

“The President /Jajja has offered to clear her medical Bill’s. Thank you Mr president for that fatherly love & generosity,” He continued.

The ‘Ogumanga’ singer has been bedridden for some good months.

“She is still very weak and experiencing excruciating pain but we still have hope she will win this battle for she has always been a fighter, ” intimated a close family member who preferred anonymity.