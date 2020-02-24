Steven Mutesasira, the father of East Africa Got Talent (EAGT) first season winners, Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira has showed his dissatisfaction towards the organizers of this talent competition for failing to pay his children on time.

Mutesasira, who is the lead pastor of Appointed Upper Room Church, Kamwokya has claimed that since the competition ended, his children have not yet received their cash prize of USD 50,000 (about Shs184 million) that was set for the winner.

“Ever since my children won the ‘East Africa Got Talent’ competition, we haven’t yet received any single coin from the organizers, let it be the USD $10,000 not even what they promised but they always keep on saying that the payment process takes quit a long time,” he shared on social media.

Mutesasira claimed that now his church is soon facing eviction because of delayed rent payments and they badly need that money to keep their church.

“It’s now almost five months and yet the church is on the risk of eviction because the landlord gave an ultimatum of up to March to vacate the place. So we are doing whatever possible to get funds before our deadline because we have to keep the church alive,” he said.

In October 2019, Esther and Ezekiel were crowned the winners of EAGT season one after defeating the other finalist who included Intayoberana (Rwanda), Jannell Tamara (Kenya), DNA (Uganda), Jehova Shalom (Uganda) and Spellcast (Kenya)

But to everyone’s surprise, recently the duo shared news that ever since they walked out of the competition, no one from EAGT team has ever communicated to them about their cash prize.

“Hey beloved ones, we are beyond frustration, I am writing this to seek speedy resolution to the delayed release of East Africa Got Talent $50,000 cash prize that was supposed to be given to us the winners! Don’t get me wrong it’s been such an amazing experience very humbling meeting the president, inspiring other young kids and all the amazing people we’ve met along the way,” reads part of their post.

EAGT organisers are still silent.





