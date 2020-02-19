Legendary musician Halima Namakula has promised to teach her ‘daughter’ Rema Namakula on how to handle her marriage.

Halima, who was also surprised by how Rema’s hubby Hamza Sebunya ‘stole’ the show at Rema’s concert which happened at Hotel Africana last week, advised the ‘clear’ singer to keep her marriage out of limelight.

On her Valantine’s Day show, Rema faced a social media backlash when she interrupted her husband’s media interview.

In a video circulating on social media, the singer is seen telling journalists politely to stop interviewing her husband as they had to go home.

As much as it was a polite gesture, most of Rema’s fans concluded that Rema was just being controlling and not allowing Sebunya to be the man in their relationship.

During an interview with Spark TV’s Live Wire this week, Halima said that people should understand that Rema and Hamza are young people who are in love, but promised to advise her on how to handle her self.

“A man is the one who leads the home and not the woman. What we want to see is that Dr. Ssebunya comes to attend shows and enjoy without being interviewed by journalists. I think we should let them enjoy their moment because they are still young as well deep in love. We need to move on and talk about other issues,” she said.

Recently, Mukono Municipality Legislator Betty Nambooze was also concerned about the frequent appearance of Dr Hamza in showbiz, and advised Rema to learn how to keep her love affairs out of media.

“The stress resulting from such a life also wreak havoc on marriage. This is the life you live, you need to do a thing or two to protect yourself and your man from the ever protruding eye of the paparazzi,” Nambooze said.