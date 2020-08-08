Do you want to organise a party of any kind without any inconveniences ? Here is a chance for you to book an entire hotel at a pocket friendly fee.

With as low as Shs5 million per day, Forest Cottages is giving out an offer to have the whole hotel for yourself and your guests.

The eco-friendly hotel has 27 rooms and cottages, well maintained gardens, swimming pool, four conference halls, restaurants & bar, terraces and banquet halls. With such facilities, a client is able to organise all kinds of parties, workshops and staff retreats among others.

The offer is on until 30th September, 2020.

About Forest Cottages;

Forest Cottages, is a 27 roomed well anointed eco-friendly boutique hotel, designed in harmony with the environment and aiming to fully immerse guests in a forest experience.

Located in a quiet part of the suburb of Bukoto, come stay at the hotel and you soak in a tropical rain-forest that many visitors never get to see – especially, when its less than a 30-minute drive from the bustling central business district and of course, not forgetting the experience of watching troops of monkeys and over twenty bird species such as coloured Turacos, Hornbills at eye level every morning as you breakfast.

The facilities offer a true haven of calm and relaxation. No disturbances, complete unwinding, spaciousness, quiet and impeccable service is what you should expect. When you return to everyday life you will feel like a new you

For more information please Contact 0752711746.