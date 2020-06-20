Since we all have a lot of time to spare during lockdown, today Watchdog Uganda has listed down things you can try/learn how to do during this period.

Learning making home remedies

The internet has a lot of cool stuff you can learn how to make. Most of these home made remedies are made out of simple stuff you can easily find in your kitchen or bathroom, but they can help you solve a lot of personal problems at a very less cost. For example how to use egg shells, cooking oil, peels, among other things to solve beauty problems.

Zero social media/status updates

I think this could be the right time to think about yourself instead of the ‘social media’ following, updates among other cheap chats. I don’t understand, why people keep on complaining about poverty yet they still have money for data, and updating social media statuses?

Praying

Turning back to God could be another good thing you can think about now. Lockdown is the right time to think about God so much, and although churches, mosques among other worship centres are closed, there are very many religious related radio stations and Televisions that can teach you how to pray by your self at home.

Working out

This is the right time to get your body back to groove. I believe that in just a few weeks or months the lockdown might be lifted, so now is the perfect time to do some exercise and get you body in shape. You can do some yoga, squats, jogging and simple workouts in your living room during this period as we wait for gyms to be opened.

Facial therapy

A lot of stress from this long lockdown might have not left you facial skin all the same, maybe now you developed some pimples, scars, rankles, among other things. But don’t wait for Gazaland or Galiraya plaza to open so that you get your perfect beauty products. Just hit Watchdog’s Salon Magazine column and you will find a couple of write-ups which will help to fix a glow on your face. I recommend “How to keep your face natural without spending much”, but you can find much more on this site.