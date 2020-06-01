RelatedPosts No Content Available

Today, June 1, 2020 we carried a wrongly sourced story alleging Bukedea district woman MP Anita Amongi and Fufa President Moses Magogo had consumated a Muslim marriage. We have since realised that this was Dua prayers which the Hon Amongi hosts annually at her home during the month of Ramandhan for her Muslim family members and friends.

We retract the story and offer our sincere apology to Hon Anita Amongi and Mr Moses Magogo.

Editorial management