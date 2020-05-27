La Cabana restaurant at Speke Apartments, one of the best eat outs in town has reopened.

In March, President Yoweri Museveni announced a total lockdown where he ordered all businesses to close as a measure to control the spread of coronavirus.

But last week, Museveni eased some of the lockdown directives where he allowed among others ;-food restaurants to resume operations.

“Food restaurants can open as long as the clients observe social-distancing and there is no air-conditioning which spreads the virus,” Museveni said during his 14th address to the nation on the update of COVID-19 in the country.

Now the management of La Cabana has revealed that they are now open after taking measures to ensure that both their guests and staff are safe from the pandemic.

”We can’t wait to see you again at Cabana and looking forward to hosting you again soon. The good news is – we are READY to make you happy with the best items from our menu! Share the news; tell a friend to tell a friend,” the management said on Wednesday.

About La Cabana;

La Cabana at Speke Apartments, Wampewo Avenue, is ‘Kampala’s premium and ritzy churrasco grill restaurant’ and it indulges customers in an evening of unlimited meats that have been marinated, cooked with full flavour and to perfection by the most senior grill chef.

Once you flip your ‘playing card’ to green, the gaucho army, complete ‘Rambo knives’ and skewers of pork, top sirloin steak, lamb legs, rock salt pork cubes, BBQ chicken to beer marinated chicken flood out of the kitchen to carve and serve at your table in front of you, Brazilian churrasco style!

In addition, La Cabana has an array of home-made sides to accompany the meats and ensure you, the guests, relish time with them.