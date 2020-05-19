With an uncertain future and with no cure for covid-19 in sight, Uganda is expected to maintain social distancing even after lockdown.

The ‘new normal’ has proved that it can help to control the spread of coronavirus and that gives more reasons to maintain it until when the pandemic is no more.

After realizing that social distancing is the only way to go even after the lockdown, Speke Resort and Commonwealth Resort Monyonyo has opted to come up with a strategy that shall see its clients meet at the luxurious conference centre while assured of their safety.

The management of the conference facility famed for hosting the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting has mapped out several sitting options for delegates in future meetings to effectively implement social distancing as the new order.

See photos: