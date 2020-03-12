The ‘Chronicles of a Slay Queen Vol. 1’ by Mutshidzi Mutshinya has been released. The diary chronicle novel takes a look into the life of queens.

The book follows the life of a young woman who is entangled in the rich-insta-famous lifestyle of slay queens.

Her start into the lifestyle begins with her cousin persuading her into an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

Sindi, the main character, soon realizes that not all that glitters is gold and securing the bag is easier said than done.

The ‘Chronicles of a Slay Queen’ is written by Venda born writer, Mutshidzi Mutshinya.

“The series came up from observing many young women on social media living under pressure to portray rich lifestyles: Be it wearing designers clothes, eating out at fancy restaurants, drinking premium champagne and taking pictures at exotic locations,” says Mutshidzi.

Mutshidzi has a degree in urban and regional planning with the University of Venda. Currently, she is completing a nursing qualification.

The series started as Facebook posts and amassed thousands of fans.

Her Twisted Souls Facebook page grew to over 30 000 followers. She continues to write other stories on the page.

