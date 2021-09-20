It’s week 9 and the show ends in week 10. Nominations are on Monday nights and evictions on Sundays. This nominations night was a game changer, because it took three housemates into the finale, thanks to Veto power victor, Emmanuel.

When the last head of house games took place, housemates participated with all they had in them so that they can be among the top 5 of this season. But one person had to wear the cap.

Emmanuel tied with Cross in the first round and when they went for a round of death, Emmanuel won the ultimate veto power holder. Big Brother announced that the winner was immune from eviction ( and straight to the finals).

When asked who to nominate for head of house, Emmanuel didn’t look any further, he chose Liquorose for HoH and Cross his deputy. Biggie also gave both HOH and deputy immunity from nominations which meant they are already in the finals.

The final week always has five housemates and this means three (3) out of five (5) have already made it.

The remaining 6 housemates are all up for possible eviction come next Sunday. These are Pere, Whitemoney, Queen, Angel, Saga and Nini.

All nominees have a chance to join the top 5 and it entirely depends on their fan bases and viewers who believe in them.

This eviction will only spare those who are truly deserving to be in the finals

Congratulations Emmanuel, Liqourose and Cross.

Good luck to all the nominated housemates.