Ndejje University organised the inaugural Ndejje University Media Awards that took place yesterday at the University Kampala branch.

Spearheaded by the Faculty of Social Sciences and Arts together with the Department of Journalism, awards are intended to recognise excellence in journalism of its alumni (former students who went through Ndejje) and are doing well in the media; especially those whose works impact society.

Renown broadcast Journalist, Steven Dunstan Busuulwa (Chief Operations Manager of Buganda Kingdom-BBS Terefayina and Talkshow host) was awarded for his outstanding achievement and excellence in politics and governance.

Busuulwa moderates the famous weekly current affairs program on BBS TV “Amaaso ku Ggwanga” every Thursday where he hosts different leaders to discuss topical issues ranging from politics, social issues to governance. He started his journalism career at TOP Radio and TV rising through the ranks from reporter, news reader, presenter and Manager.

Dr. Primrose Nakazibwe, the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Arts at Ndejje University said they are proud of Busuulwa’s unique, professional style and calm way he moderates his shows over time.

Dr. Nakazibwe challenged journalists to always act ethically and professionally as they execute their duties.

Mr. Romans Kayanja, the Head of Department asked lecturers to always handle their students gently because when they become responsible citizens, it benefits the university and nation.

“The awards will take place every year to recognise the excellent performance of our former students in the different categories”, Kayanja added.

After receiving the award, the seasoned journalist hailed Ndejje University for recognizing his efforts.

“Awarded for excellence in journalism. Thank you @NdejjeUnive for this special recognition. As alumni we continue to lift the banner high. Regards to @bbstvug. By the grace of God,” Mr. Busuulwa posted on his official X account yesterday.

Other media personalities who were recognised included Ronald Sebutiko (Bukedde Radio), Zambaali Blasio (NBS TV) , Sam Ibanda Mugabi, Sandra Nabaggala (BBS TV), Dhalin Sandra Kahunde (BBS TV), Edith Namayanja among others. All went through Ndejje University.