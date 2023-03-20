On the evening of March 18, 2023, the Miss Uganda 2023 Organizers held the Grand Finale for this year’s Miss Uganda contest, featuring 21 finalists. Among them was Nassuna Husinah, a student at Victoria University pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing Science.

During the finale, Nassuna was crowned Miss Uganda Elite 2023/2024.

Husinah’s story is one of resilience, determination, and hope. Coming from a childhood of poverty and emotional turmoil, she faced significant challenges in her journey to the top. Despite the odds, she refused to let these difficulties hold her back and continued to work tirelessly towards her goals. Her victory is not only a celebration of her own achievements but also a symbol of the power of determination and hard work.

According to Victoria University Vice Chancellor, Dr. Lawrence Muganga following her achievement, the university has decided to support Nassuna with a full paid scholarship to pursue her Bachelor of Nursing Degree to completion.

“As a university, we are thrilled to have been able to support Husinah in her journey towards Miss Uganda Elite 2023/2024. We believe that our role is not only to educate our students but also to support and empower them in achieving their goals and aspirations. This is why we are delighted to grant her a full paid scholarship to pursue her Bachelor of Nursing Degree to completion. Furthermore, if she ever chooses to pursue a Master of Nursing or any other postgraduate degree, Victoria University will grant her a scholarship to accomplish that milestone,” Dr. Muganga said.

“We also want to express our sincere gratitude to all the Ugandans and citizens of the world who supported Husinah in this competition. Your votes played an important role in her success, and we are incredibly grateful for your support. It is through your kindness and generosity that we can continue to support our students in achieving their goals and aspirations.”

Dr. Muganga also revealed that Nassuna’s success is an inspiration to all of them and a testament to the exceptional caliber of students at Victoria University.

“We believe that she will continue to represent us with distinction at the international level including Miss Elite World contest which is scheduled to take place in Egypt, come May 2023. Finally, we want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all the contestants in the Miss Uganda 2023 competition. Your talent, intelligence, and creativity are an inspiration to us all. We also want to congratulate Hanna Kalema Tumukunde for being crowned Miss Uganda 2023, as well as the first and second runners-up, Whitney Martha Ademun and Agwang Proscy Premah. You have set an excellent example for other young girls with a dream to succeed in life and make it to the top,” he noted.

“At Victoria University, we are committed to providing an education that not only imparts knowledge but also develops character, leadership, and a desire to make a positive impact in the world. We are immensely proud of all our students and the incredible things they achieve. We will continue to support and empower them to achieve their dreams and make a positive difference in the world.”