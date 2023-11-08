Kassanda district has set up district vehicles to assist in transporting candidates who are going to sit for the primary leaving exams.

It comes as the primary Seven candidates on Tuesday 7th October 2023,received their briefing and were cautioned on how to conduct themselves and got to know the rules and regulations they have to follow before sitting the exams on Wednesday 08th November and Thursday 09th November 2023.

According to UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule Musamba, there are 749,347 students who registered for the primary leaving examinations this year with 52 % girls and 48 % boys.

Kassanda District chairperson Fred Kasirye Zzimula A.K.A Economic General congratulated the students for having endured until the examination time , and thanked them for their patience because they faced different challenges while on the way .

While speaking to our reporter via a telephone interview on Tuesday 7th November 2023,Zzimula vowed that Kassanda district will do everything possible to help schools ensure that all students sit their exams without disruption thus asking schools and locals to accommodate students who come from far places to avoid late coming because weather changes can block them from reaching examination centres.

The chairman said that as district authorities have set up district vehicles whose job is to transport candidates to the changing weather conditions which can sometimes prevent them from reaching centres to sit exams.

He now urged parents and principals to get in touch with the Subcounty chairpersons to help them with the vehicles that will transport students because they have been cautioned on what to do.”I have left the education department vehicles to monitor the examinations, we as the district have set up vehicles to transport students who will be affected by the weather, and we encourage you to cooperate with the Subcounty chairpersons because they are well aware of this plan,” Zzimula said.

Zzimula also urged schools not to be tempted to engage in examination malpractice as this vice will cost students if caught, and urged principals to be kind,and let fees defaulters sit exams because their results can be withheld until they pay fees balances .