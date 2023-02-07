Parents whose disabled learners study at Lala’s Day Care and Inclusive School in Seguku, along Entebbe Road in Wakiso district have been left stranded after finding the school felled on the ground as they returned their children fir the first term of the 2023 calender year.

Schools in Uganda resumed on Monday, February 6 but unlike their counterparts from other schools, learners with autism at Lala’s will not be going back as planned due to a row between the landlord and the proprietor of the School, Ms Christine Murungi.

Many of the parents were denied into to the school through the gate by heavily armed guards on the reporting day of the first term.

Ms Christine Murunga, the Firector of the contested School revealed to Watchdog that her landlord claimed that she had defaulted on rent, which led to a contest in court, with a scheduled hearing due today, Tuesday, 7 but was surprised to find the school structures demolished.

Her lawyer Emmanuel Turwomwe said he intervened during the eviction time to present court orders but police didn’t heed him attention.

Murungi says many learning aid equipment for the special needs children, which had been donated by the Aga Khan foundation, have been vandalized and will seek for compensation through her lawyers.