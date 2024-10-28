An Indian national, Kumesh Menaria, who had been missing for two months, is set to be repatriated after being rescued from an alleged cross-border kidnapping ordeal. Menaria, who had worked as a chef in Switzerland since 2007, was reportedly abducted following a dispute with his employer and subsequently flown to Uganda, where he was held incommunicado in a factory in Luweero, owned by businessman Pankaj Oswal.

According to Senior Commissioner Joseph Obwona, the Acting Director of Interpol in Kampala, Swiss authorities requested Uganda’s intervention after Menaria’s son lost contact with him. Acting on this information, Ugandan police raided the Luweero factory but did not find Menaria. “On September 30, police visited the factory in Luweero with the victim’s son but were unable to conduct a thorough search as it was late at night. They returned on October 1 but discovered that Menaria had been smuggled to Tanzania through a porous border at Mutukula,” Obwona revealed.

After being taken to Tanzania, Menaria was detained at Kyaka Police Station in northern Tanzania on theft charges reportedly filed by an agent of Oswal. Following coordination between Uganda and Tanzanian authorities, he was released and returned to Uganda as a victim of crime. Obwona stated that the police will engage the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant diplomatic missions to facilitate Menaria’s repatriation to a country of his choice.

Three individuals, identified as Ritah Ngabire, Kumar Rohit, and Vasundra Oswal, have since been arrested and charged with kidnapping with intent to murder. They were presented before the Luweero Chief Magistrates Court and later released on bail.