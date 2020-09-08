Airtel Uganda has today launched a partnership with Jumia to enable subscribers to complete payments directly on the platform.

The partnership enables Airtel Uganda subscribers to quickly and conveniently make payments for their purchases across all Jumia platforms ensuring cashless transactions that are safer especially in the current times when the world is faced with a global pandemic.

“We are excited to partner with Jumia to offer customers a convenient, safe, fast and secure payment solution on one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Uganda at no extra charge,” commented Airtel Money Head Merchant Portfolio Mr. Godfrey Muhindo.

“This partnership is a significant step forward in our ambition to digitize Ugandans and promote financial inclusion,” he added.

Jumia is the largest online marketplace in Uganda providing a platform for thousands of consumers and vendors across Uganda to connect and transact.

“The launch of Airtel money payment onto our platform is a huge addition that we believe will benefit our consumers. Millions of Ugandans depend on mobile money to make their daily transactions, and by expanding our payment methods to include Airtel money, it will make it easier for more consumers to incorporate online shopping as part of their daily transactions,” said Ron Kawamara Jumia Uganda CEO.

The service is easy to use once the customer is subscribed to both Airtel Money and the Jumia platform.

● Visit Jumia site/Download App

● Create an account and login

● Enter Airtel number with country code e.g (+256)-75*****

● Select Item and add to cart

● Visit cart icon on menu to complete ORDER

● Proceed to Payment

● Select Airtel Money Pay

● Proceed to summary and Confirm.

● Select Pay Now (Amount)

● Customer will receive pop up Message to confirm Payment with Airtel money PIN.

● If payment is successful, customer will be redirected to the confirmation page and given an order number

The new service is valid for all Jumia consumers across the country and for all items available on the Jumia platform including the Jumia Food platform. The service will also support the Jumia contactless delivery initiative launched as a safety measure against COVID-19. Customers will be able to prepay for their orders with Airtel money & upon delivery will have no direct body contact or cash exchange with the delivery agent.

Since the Covid-19 advent, Airtel Uganda has signed several local and international partnerships to promote cashless transactions thus enhance the safety of their subscribers. A few weeks ago, the telco signed a similar partnership with Game stores to enable Airtel Money subscribers pay for their purchases using Airtel Money Pay.

On the international scene, Airtel Africa recently announced a partnership with MoneyGram to enable millions of Airtel subscribers get consumers instant access to MoneyGram’s global platform to receive money from over 200 countries & territories without having to even step outside.