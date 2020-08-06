Airtel Uganda has today launched an online shop on its website that will enable customers conveniently, quickly and safely order for devices.

The platform that is now live, provides customers a wide range of devices to include; the 4G Pocket WIFI/MIFI, WIFI Indoor Router, a pair of Broadband Outdoor and Indoor Unit and My First 4G Smartphone.

Commenting on the launch, the Airtel Uganda Managing Director said; “We are excited to launch this platform that will provide Airtel customers with an easy, quick and safe way to purchase our products. We strongly believe in putting our customer at the centre of everything we do. With this objective in mind, we continue to introduce digital innovations and make improvements to our processes that have put our customers in greater control of their overall telecoms experience.”

Time is of essence in business operations today. With the Airtel Online Shop, all the customer needs is internet. Through this platform, customers will be able to connect with the Airtel Broadband team which will follow up on their orders and then supply the devices they have ordered for. The process is very simple and the portal is navigable;

1. Visit the Airtel Uganda website

2. Click on Broadband

3. Choose the preferred device and click on Order Now

4. The Webpage will then take the customer to a section to Enter their Name

5. The customer will then be prompted to enter their Email address, mobile Number and location.

6. This collected information will then be sent to the Airtel team by email who will contact the client to close the order. Delivery is upon payment.

“During such crucial times, it is vital for us to continuously think about our customers’ health and safety. As part of our post Covid-19 strategy, all the products will be delivered with all safety precautions like sanitation of packages and cashless payment,” the General Manager-Broadband, Brenden Kachenje said.

Airtel Uganda over 10 years has integrated itself into the lives of Ugandans not only through vital telecom and digital services but also as a partner with the government to drive financial inclusion in Uganda.