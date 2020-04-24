By Emmy Olaki

On a Friday like this one, many of us would be gearing up for some great weekend fun. At the strike of 5pm, we would shut down our computers as we make those phone calls, send messages, drop pins so our buddies can join us, party hard, and later flood our social media timelines with ‘the weekend that was” photos of us having the time of our lives, letting off some steam after a long week on the grind.

However, that is not the case today as we have all taken a step back into our homes to wait for the world to heal. But who says we can’t have fun at home? We can do several things to help calm our raving waves of boredom as we stay home and stay safe. And yes! Music, like they say, heals the soul! It even gets better if you are an MTN TIDAL user!

The Tidal team at MTN, together with both local and international artistes have put together the most entertaining and groovy music playlists to keep you entertained while at home. On the Tidal app, you will find more lockdown playlists than you can consume. And the best part is there is something for everyone! And there is a play list for any mood; Partying, working, exercising, meditation, children’s music and of course the most amazing praise and worship music.

So while we keep indoors, let us live a little and turn up the music with TIDAL!

In case you didn’t get the memo, it is Friday. So feel the weekend set in as it should be. Get ready to unwind and kick off the “work” stress you could have gotten from the work days at home. Grab your favorite drink (thankfully we can order these) and sit back, chill and connect your phone to your speaker as you get the latest dance party playlists off tidal that will help with setting the mood. Don’t get shy to dance like you would if you were on a night out with the girls or the boys. Let’s look at the bright side, this time round, you won’t have to worry what time to order the Uber or how you get home. Absolutely no stress!

Stay home, but don’t forget to stay fit and in shape with TIDAL.

We wouldn’t want you to return to office after this lockdown out of shape simply because all you did was eat, sleep and eat some more. For long many have said work outs not only help in keeping the body fit and in shape rather can also be used as a stress reliever. It is no secret that workouts and music go hand in hand like bread and butter. Let Tidal’s invigorating work out playlists get you breaking a sweat as you whip yourself into shape. The world is waiting to meet your new hot body!

What is Sunday without some Inspirational music form TIDAL?

Your answer is as good as mine. Just another ordinary day. So make yours count by ending the week on a good soothing happy note. Close the week and start the new week in a good emotional place by streaming the best inspirational and gospel playlists from Tidal. So don’t miss out. Plug in and get spirit filled as you sing along in adoration of God as we pray and continue to intercede having faith that our creator will heal the world and rid us of this pandemic.

To catch up on all this fun, all you have to do is download the Tidal app from your google play store and get a free trial subscription. If you already have the app like me, just dial *165*66# and get a subscription of your choice and get grooving already. If you are street smart like me, then you already know that the subscription that comes with streaming data is the best! Go have a blast. Thank God Its Friday!