KAMPALA, Uganda – On April 7, 2025, the 8th African Leadership Forum (ALF) commenced at the prestigious Munyonyo Speke Resort, drawing leaders from across the continent to address pressing developmental challenges. This year’s theme, “Realizing Sustainable Development Goals in Africa: Progress and Way Forward,” underscores the urgent need to accelerate progress toward the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The forum, held from April 7-8, is co-convened by H.E. Dr. Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania and ALF Patron, and H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, with Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni expected to attend.

Watchdog News website understands that the ALF brings together former heads of state, government officials, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to foster candid discussions under Chatham House Rules. Key topics include tackling corruption, enhancing governance, and boosting critical sectors like health, education, and agriculture—areas where Africa has lagged behind global targets. With only six years until the 2030 deadline, the forum aims to produce actionable strategies, including the Kampala Declaration, to drive sustainable, inclusive growth across the continent. website understands that the ALF brings together former heads of state, government officials, business leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to foster candid discussions under Chatham House Rules. Key topics include tackling corruption, enhancing governance, and boosting critical sectors like health, education, and agriculture—areas where Africa has lagged behind global targets. With only six years until the 2030 deadline, the forum aims to produce actionable strategies, including the Kampala Declaration, to drive sustainable, inclusive growth across the continent.

President Museveni’s anticipated presence highlights Uganda’s growing role in regional leadership dialogues. His administration has emphasized economic self-sufficiency, with recent remarks critiquing historical economic policies and advocating for infrastructure investment to lower business costs. The event aligns with the 11th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD-11), also hosted at Munyonyo from April 9-11, amplifying its significance.