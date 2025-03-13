Kampala, Uganda – [13/03/2025] Huawei Technologies Uganda is proud to announce the successful completion of the Digital Skills Training program through its innovative DigiTruck corporate social responsibility activity. At the graduation ceremony, a total of 851, 493 (58%) male and 358 (42%) female market vendors graduated from the Digital Skilling initiative spearheaded by the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance in collaboration with the National ICT Innovation Hub, MTN Uganda Foundation, Centenary Technology Services (Cente-Tech), and the Uganda Institute of Information and Communications Technology (UICT) to bridge the digital divide gap and leaving no one behind.

The graduation ceremony, held on 12th March at the UICT National Innovation Hub, marked a significant milestone in empowering small business owners and market vendors across the Kamwokya Community Centre, Kamwokya Market, Kamwokya Mosque, Kitintale Market, Port Bell Market, and Usafi Market. with essential digital skills to thrive in the ever-changing digital space.

The DigiTruck initiative, a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project by Huawei Technologies Uganda, aims to bridge the digital divide by providing access to digital skills training in underserved communities. Through a mobile, solar-powered 40ft classroom container equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the DigiTruck has been instrumental in delivering high-quality training to all participants across Uganda.

In partnership with Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development the initiative seeks to digitalize the informal sector (Jua-Kali) enterprises, and since its launch on 8th March 2023 it has trained over 6,000 Ugandans across various regions, empowering youth, women groups, and small business owners with essential digital skills to improve their livelihoods and businesses.

Speaking at the ceremony, Huawei Technologies Uganda’s representative emphasized Huawei’s commitment to digital transformation in Uganda.

“At Huawei, we believe that digital inclusion is essential for national development. By equipping Ugandans with relevant digital skills, we are not only fostering innovation but also unlocking new economic opportunities for communities across the country. We are honored to be part of this collaborative effort alongside the Government and our esteemed partners.”

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step in implementing Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap.

“This digital skilling initiative represents the practical implementation of our digital vision. When we see market vendors using technology to increase their incomes, we’re witnessing a digital transformation that matters to ordinary Ugandans. This initiative aligns directly with the government’s commitment to ICT as a driver of national development.”

The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has also announced plans to expand the Digital Skilling Program to other regions across Greater Kampala, Eastern, Western, Northern, and Central Uganda. With a target of training an additional 3,000 Ugandans by the end of the year, Huawei Technologies Uganda remains committed to supporting this nationwide digital literacy drive.

The Huawei DigiTruck initiative aligns with Uganda’s Digital Transformation Roadmap and the Digital Uganda Vision 2040, serving as a strategic intervention to bridge the digital divide, create employment opportunities, and enhance the country’s competitiveness in the global digital economy.

Huawei Technologies Uganda extends its gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support in making this initiative a success. Together, we will continue to advance Uganda’s digital future and empower more citizens with the skills they need to thrive in the digital era.