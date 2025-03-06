Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda, Joash Maangi, met with Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Thursday afternoon in a courtesy visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.

Maangi was joined by Kenya’s Defence Attaché to Uganda, Col. Patrick Kaduda, and other senior officials from the Kenyan High Commission. The meeting, held at the Special Forces Command (SFC) Headquarters in Entebbe, also included Brig. Gen. Paul Namawa, SFC Chief of Staff, and Col. Christopher Muwumba, military assistant to the CDF.

The visit comes in the wake of a controversial article published in Kenya’s The Standard newspaper, which contained disrespectful remarks about Kainerugaba and his office. The newspaper is owned by the family of the former president, the late Daniel arap Moi.

During the meeting, Maangi clarified that the Kenyan government had no role in the article’s publication and extended an apology to Kainerugaba for its offensive content. The newspaper also issued a formal apology through posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, praising Kainerugaba’s distinguished military career and achievements.

In his remarks, Kainerugaba underscored the deep historical bond between Uganda and Kenya, saying, “No issue, regardless of its scale, should undermine the relationship between our two nations.” He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and dignity toward leaders of both countries to preserve their strong ties.

Maangi expressed gratitude to Kainerugaba for hosting the delegation. The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts. Maangi presented traditional Kenyan attire and a lion sculpture, gifts he said were sent by Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Charles Kahiriri. In return, Kainerugaba gifted the delegation a copy of the Ugandan president’s autobiography, a book highlighting Uganda’s tourism attractions, and Ugandan coffee.

The meeting took place on March 6, 2025, and reflects ongoing efforts to maintain diplomatic harmony between the neighboring East African countries.