KAMPALA: Uganda, often referred to as the “Pearl of Africa” for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultural heritage, is set to host the 9th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) at the Speke Resort and Convention Centre in Munyonyo, Kampala. The event, scheduled to run from May 21 to 24, 2025, promises to be a landmark occasion for the country’s tourism sector, as it seeks to position Uganda as a premier global destination while championing sustainable tourism practices.

Organized by the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities (MTWA) in collaboration with key tourism sector agencies—including the Uganda Tourism Board, Uganda Wildlife Authority, and the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre—POATE 2025 is themed “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

The expo aims to bring together tourism stakeholders, international buyers, investors, and media representatives to explore Uganda’s diverse offerings and foster partnerships that will drive the industry forward.

A Platform for Global Engagement

POATE is more than just a trade show; it is a strategic platform designed to elevate Uganda’s profile on the global tourism stage. This year’s edition will welcome 70 selected international buyers, over 5,000 trade visitors, and a wide array of exhibitors from across the globe. The event will facilitate Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) interactions, creating opportunities for networking, investment, and knowledge exchange.

One of the key highlights of POATE 2025 is its focus on MICE tourism (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), a rapidly growing segment of the global travel industry. By aligning with this trend, Uganda aims to attract high-value visitors and establish itself as a hub for international conferences and events.

At the event, billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia was one of the panelists highlighting the importance of destination Uganda. Sudhir is the biggest investor in Uganda’s tourism sector.

Uganda’s Tourism Potential: A Hidden Gem

Uganda’s tourism sector has long been overshadowed by its East African neighbors, Kenya and Tanzania, which are renowned for their safari experiences. However, Uganda is steadily carving out its niche as a unique destination offering unparalleled diversity. From the mist-covered mountains of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, home to nearly half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, to the roaring waters of Murchison Falls and the serene beauty of Lake Victoria, Uganda’s natural wonders are truly awe-inspiring.

The country’s cultural heritage is equally captivating, with over 50 indigenous tribes, each with its own traditions, music, and dance. The “Tell Your Story – Explore Uganda” campaign, launched alongside POATE 2025, seeks to harness this cultural richness by encouraging Ugandans to share their tourism experiences through videos, photos, and written content. The initiative not only promotes domestic tourism but also empowers citizens to become ambassadors for their country.

Tourism Numbers: A Sector on the Rise

Uganda’s tourism sector has shown remarkable resilience and growth in recent years. According to the Uganda Tourism Board, the country welcomed over 1.5 million international visitors in 2023, contributing approximately $1.6 billion to the economy. The government has set an ambitious target to increase annual tourist arrivals to 4 million by 2030, with a focus on sustainable and eco-friendly tourism practices.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a significant blow to the sector, but Uganda has since rebounded, thanks to targeted marketing campaigns, improved infrastructure, and strategic partnerships. The reintroduction of Uganda Airlines has also played a pivotal role in boosting connectivity and making the country more accessible to international travelers.

A Call for Sustainable Transformation

The theme of POATE 2025, “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” underscores Uganda’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental conservation. The country’s tourism strategy emphasizes community involvement, wildlife protection, and the promotion of eco-tourism initiatives. For instance, revenue generated from gorilla trekking permits is reinvested into local communities and conservation efforts, ensuring that tourism benefits both people and nature.

As Uganda prepares to host the 9th Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, the event serves as a reminder of the country’s untapped potential and its determination to become a leading global tourism destination. With its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and commitment to sustainability, Uganda is poised to shine on the world stage.

For international buyers, investors, and travel enthusiasts, POATE 2025 offers a unique opportunity to discover the Pearl of Africa and be part of its transformative journey. As the countdown to the expo begins, one thing is clear: Uganda is ready to tell its story, and the world is invited to listen.