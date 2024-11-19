The delegation, which includes first-time visitors and seasoned participants, will engage in site visits, networking events, and business discussions with local entrepreneurs and government institutions. Speaking on arrival in Kinshasa, Equity Group’s Director of Trade Relations, AQ Hamza, emphasized the mission’s multifaceted approach.

“This visit includes business-to-business sessions where delegates will meet government institutions and local businesspeople to explore potential partnerships. Through site visits, they will experience the local market firsthand to identify opportunities and understand challenges,” said Hamza.

Highlighting the mission’s impact, Hamza shared a success story of a businesswoman who, during her July visit, connected with distributors in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi. She returned this time to finalize transactions, underscoring the tangible benefits of Equity’s trade missions.

Another example featured a Tanzanian logistics firm keen on expanding its services in Kinshasa. “They are exploring opportunities like automating the minerals sector and aim to collaborate with manufacturing companies,” Hamza explained.

For first-time participants like Kevin Kinge, Strategic and Innovation Manager at Siginon Group, the mission presents a gateway to expand operations beyond Kenya, Tanzania, and Malawi.

“From my research, I’ve learned that much of Kinshasa’s consumption is imported. This mission is crucial for us to understand how goods move here and identify ways to improve the logistics experience,” Kinge remarked. His company, specializing in cargo transport such as cement, wheat, and rice, is keen to tap into DRC’s growing demand for efficient haulage services.

Similarly, Nancy Ndung’u, representing Kenya’s tea sector, expressed optimism about finding a robust market for Kenyan tea in the DRC.

The trade missions are part of Equity Group’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), which envisions banking 100 million customers in the region by 2030.

“This initiative aligns with our goal to grow economies by creating business opportunities within our clients’ networks,” Hamza said. The ARRP aims to support five million borrowing businesses, and 25 million borrowing consumers, and create 25 million jobs across Eastern and Central Africa.

As the delegates engage with counterparts in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi, the mission reflects a broader strategy to drive economic resilience and prosperity through cross-border collaboration and investment.