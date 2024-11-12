The Ugandan Consulate in Dubai, established in 2022, has emerged as a crucial link between Uganda and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reinforcing diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations. In a recent statement, Erina Zalwango, the Counsellor and Charge d’Affaires at the Consulate, and Isaac Kigozi, Head of Trade and Investment in the Office of the President of Uganda, highlighted Uganda’s growing presence in the UAE and outlined future strategies for enhanced cooperation.

With over 160,000 Ugandans residing in the UAE, the majority of whom live in Dubai, the Consulate’s primary focus is on improving the welfare of its citizens while exploring opportunities for trade, investment, tourism, and technological innovation. A key area of focus is the promotion of Ugandan agricultural exports, including coffee, fruits, and flowers, which are increasingly in demand in the UAE market. Uganda’s coffee exports alone have seen a 20% rise over the past year, reflecting the growing recognition of Ugandan products in the region.

Zalwango emphasized the Consulate’s commitment to strengthening Uganda’s tourism sector by promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage and diverse natural attractions, which present significant opportunities for travelers from the UAE and the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

At the same time, Isaac Kigozi highlighted the UAE’s vast potential for investment in Uganda, particularly in agriculture, energy, and real estate. “Uganda offers a competitive advantage with its abundant natural resources, youthful workforce, and access to key regional markets,” Kigozi noted. “We are committed to creating a seamless pathway for UAE investors to tap into Uganda’s diverse sectors, fostering collaboration that benefits both nations and their people.”

The Consulate also works closely with Ugandan entrepreneurs who have successfully established businesses in Dubai, fostering a spirit of innovation and economic growth. These success stories are central to Uganda’s strategy of building a supportive environment for business development and international collaboration.

However, the Consulate is also mindful of the challenges faced by Ugandans in the UAE, particularly those involved in external labor. Efforts are underway to improve protections for Ugandans in the UAE workforce, ensuring better integration and safeguarding their rights in the local economy.

In a significant milestone, the Ugandan-UAE Business Forum, held on October 31, 2024, in Dubai, underscored the growing bilateral collaboration. The forum, which brought together government officials, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from both countries, was marked by the presence of Uganda’s Prime Minister, Right Honourable Robinah Nabbanja, as the keynote speaker. The event also saw the launch of the Uganda Business Centre, a new initiative aimed at facilitating market research, business networking, and trade relations between Uganda and the UAE. The Centre will also provide office space for Ugandan businesses seeking to expand in the UAE market.

Looking ahead, Zalwango and Kigozi expressed optimism about the future of Uganda-UAE relations, urging UAE investors to explore the numerous opportunities in Uganda’s expanding sectors. Both emphasized the potential for mutual prosperity through increased collaboration and trade.