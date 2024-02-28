TotalEnergies E&P Uganda, in collaboration with government officials and private sector stakeholders, have unveiled the Industry Enhancement Center (IEC) in a glittering ceremony held at the heart of Kololo, Kampala.

This groundbreaking endeavor materialized through a visionary move by TotalEnergies, awarding a substantial 3-year contract worth $2.3 million to a Joint Venture formed by Zoramu Consulting Group, a homegrown Ugandan company, and Invest in Africa.

The goal: to establish the IEC, a nexus of knowledge and opportunity for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Uganda.

At the heart of this initiative is Philippe Groueix, the General Manager of TotalEnergies E&P Uganda, who underscored the multifaceted role of the IEC.

“We can be proud of the launch today of the Industry Enhancement Center (IEC) by TotalEnergies EP Uganda. This structure, opened by Hon NankabirwaRS & Ernest Rubondo, ED PAU, will be key to support & further develop local SMEs to successfully participate to the Oil & Gas sector,” Philippe Groueix said.

It will not only disseminate sector-specific information but also provide bespoke business advisory services, rigorous training, and capacity-building programs meticulously designed for Ugandan SMEs.

The overarching aim is to elevate their knowledge and skills, empowering them to navigate the intricacies of the Oil and Gas supply chain and beyond.

Groueix elucidated, “Contractor development initiatives are crucial to addressing challenges hindering maximum participation of Ugandan suppliers in the Oil and Gas industry supply chain.”

These challenges encompass a spectrum from sector-specific knowledge to Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) practices, certification requirements, technical competencies, and financial modeling. The IEC, he believes, is the key to unlocking the full potential of local businesses in the sector.

The genesis of this ambitious venture traces back to a pivotal moment in 2013 – the Industrial Baseline Survey conducted by TotalEnergies E&P Uganda and its Joint Venture partners. This comprehensive survey unearthed a critical need to nurture national content and build capacity within Ugandan SMEs, setting the stage for the IEC’s conception.

Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, added her voice in praise of the initiative. She emphasized that the IEC would serve as a crucible, equipping Ugandan SMEs with the skills and resources essential not just for the oil and gas sector but for a broader spectrum of industries.

“The IEC is a catalyst for transformation. It’s where Ugandan businesses within the oil and gas sector and our entire economy will find the tools to elevate themselves to new heights through mentorship, training, and access to vital information,” Nankabirwa remarked.

Ernest Rubondo, the Executive Director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), echoed his support, asserting that the IEC aligns seamlessly with the regulatory focus on National Content.

As Uganda eagerly counts down to the anticipated first oil extraction next year, the IEC emerges as a beacon of hope for local enterprises. Intriguingly, as industry experts speculate on potential delays in major projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the Refinery, the significance of the IEC magnifies.

It stands poised to fortify SMEs, ensuring they are not just observers but active participants in the dynamic landscape of the oil and gas industry, embracing opportunities with informed confidence.