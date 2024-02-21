The First Lady who also doubles as the Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni has hailed businessman, Hamis Kiggundu for developing Nakivuob Stadium to modern standards.

“The NRM government is very proud to see the example of our young people begin to build Uganda by putting up projects such as this one. We congratulate Ham Kiggundu for this excellent job,” Mrs Museveni said.

She was on Tuesday inspecting the stadium.

The shs54 billion Nakivubo stadium has a pitch, two suspended floors, a two-level pavilion, netball grounds and the roof.

The 35000-seater facility is also expected to house other sports activities like athletics, netball and bodybuilding. Uganda successfully won the bid to host the 2027 AFCON together with Kenya and Tanzania and Nakivubo is one of the stadiums to be used for the tournament. Businessman, Hamis Kiggundu has previously scoffed at nay sayers whom he said have little or no knowledge about the project. “The problem is that many of our people have so much negativity. People are so negative that even if you are doing something benefitting them, negativity will take charge of their brain. Many of them don’t reason. Some do it out of ignorance whereas other do it out of hate. One thing I do different from others is reason.” He however says he will not be distracted by anyone, adding that the shs54 billion project will continue as planned.