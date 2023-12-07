Kampala, Uganda — 5th December 2023: In a bid to enhance road safety and provide adequate protection for vehicle owners, GA Insurance Uganda is excited to announce the launch of its latest insurance product – the Standard Motor Comprehensive Upgrade. The unveiling took place at the GA Insurance Uganda office in Kampala, marking a significant leap forward in the insurance industry.

Under the theme “Secure your ride,” GA Insurance Uganda is set to redefine the landscape of motor insurance with this comprehensive upgrade. The product not only offers enhanced coverage but also comes with a host of benefits, including a free tracker installation. This strategic initiative aligns with GA Insurance Uganda’s commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and overall road safety.

Ms. Shakira Shamim Mujuni, the Chief Executive Operations of GA Insurance Uganda, commented that “We are excited to introduce the Standard Motor Comprehensive Upgrade as part of our commitment to providing innovative solutions that prioritize the safety and satisfaction of our clients.”

One of the standout features of this upgrade is the inclusion of a free tracker installation, allowing clients to enjoy a 15% discount as approved by regulatory authorities. This not only translates to significant cost savings for the insured but also reinforces GA Insurance Uganda’s dedication to providing value-added services.

The free tracker installation also provides clients with the invaluable benefit of real-time vehicle tracking. This not only enhances the security of the insured vehicle but also fosters a collaborative effort between GA Insurance Uganda and its clients in ensuring the safety of their assets. Knowing the whereabouts of their vehicle at any given time adds an extra layer of reassurance for the policyholder.

Thirdly, with the Standard Motor Comprehensive Upgrade, clients enjoy elevated policy limits compared to the standard motor comprehensive coverage. This means that in the unfortunate event of an incident, clients will have increased financial protection, offering peace of mind and security that goes beyond conventional insurance coverage.

Designed for Private vehicles with a value exceeding Ugx. 30,000,000/= and Commercial Vehicles exceeding 40,000,000/-, the Standard Motor Comprehensive Upgrade caters to the unique needs of high-value vehicles. This tailored approach ensures that owners of premium vehicles receive specialized coverage that aligns with the worth and significance of their assets.

As GA Insurance Uganda continues to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge insurance solutions, the launch of the Standard Motor Comprehensive Upgrade marks a significant step towards creating safer roads, securing assets, and fostering a culture of responsible driving.