Office of the national Chairman (ONC) Manager Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo Uzeiye spent the best of her Friday at Bugembe Stadium in Jinja City where traffic and business were put to stand still as the Chief Muzzukulu delivered an empowerment package for the people of Busoga region as one the means to economically empower them as they celebrate with their Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV ahead of his wedding.

Dubbed empowerment Kasiki, the massive event was organized by ONC alongside Busoga Kingdom leadership and hundreds of Kyabazinga’s subjects have walked away with start capital items to improve on their house hold incomes as proposed by President Museveni.

In what seemed to be a blend of Busoga traditions and economic empowerment, Hajjat Namyalo who also doubles as the senior presidential advisor on political affairs arrived amidst cheers as she was welcomed by thousands who had gathered not only to celebrate the Kyabazinga’s milestone but were also eager to receive Namyalo’s empowerment package from President Museveni.

Some of items delivered include; Wielding machines, deep fryers, car washing machines, G-Nuts grinding machines, Brick laying Machines, Hoes, Spraying pumps, Fertilizers, seeds, popcorn machines, Saloon equipment among others.

Some of the groups that benefited from the package delivered include; Busoga Kingdom skilling group, Kiwumo youth development association, Buwaji youth carpentry group, Sisimuka women development group, Kyabazinga voluntary guards, Busoga Bulaleire group, Bukono Youth group, Bukono Mpango youth group.

Others include; Namagera Ghetto youths group, Namungalwe parish youth, Nakigo women association, Buwenda youth group, Jimuka group, Vision 40 development group, Bunya youth group, Mayuge hair dressing women’s group, Bugembe ghetto youths, Lubaga food processors among others.

Speaking during the event, Busoga Kingdom prime minister Dr, Joseph Muvawala commended Hajjat Namyalo for partnering with Busoga Kingdom to empower Kyabazinga’s subjects on such a special occasion.

Meanwhile, the celebration that was also codenamed #ONCKasiki4Isebantu is the first of it’s kind in the History of Busoga and the only Kasiki that focused on Wealth Creation and a land mark to create an impact in the lives of people in Busoga region.

Kyabazinga will tie the knot with the queen, Inhebantu of Busoga Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi on 18 November 2023 at Bugembe Cathedral and later on host their guests at Igenge Palace.