Kampala, Uganda: Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies has partnered with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, to host the 2nd annual ICT Job Fair at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. The National ICT Job Fair looks at addressing the youth unemployment question in Uganda through the ICT sector.

Given the potential of the ICT sector across the economic sectors, Huawei Technologies Uganda for the second year running has partnered with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance to provide the much-needed platform for the youth to directly connect with employers while at the same time uncover employment opportunities, internships, apprenticeships, and training programs in the vibrant ICT sector as captured in the two day event theme: “Navigating the Digital Horizon”.

President Museveni in his remarks commended Huawei, saying his invitation in the early 2000s for Huawei to start work in Uganda has paid off. The President said that ICT has supported the transformation of Uganda, noting that: “Digital innovation is making things more efficient, faster while enabling traceability – that is why I support the idea of digitising government processes.

The Vice President of Uganda, H. E Jessica Alupo also commended the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development and Huawei where she also talked about the launch for the digital transformation Road Map which took place some months ago.

The Charge d’affairs ad Interim of the People’s Republic of China to Uganda Mr. Fan Xuecheng commended Huawei Technologies contributions to the growth of the economy. He said: “Our objective is to support growth. This is why since 2001 Huawei has been providing quality ICT infrastructure to support growth. Also up to 70 per cent of Huawei Technologies employees here are Ugandans.” He continued to say “We will also continue to support Huawei and other Chinese companies in actively connecting with Uganda’s national development strategy through Buy Uganda and Build Uganda.. “

Mr. Fan Xuecheng concluded, “I am sure Huawei Uganda will continue to work for sustainable development of Uganda ICT human resources. Being a proud leader in the construction, research and development of ICT infrastructure, Huawei’s success in Uganda is a token of the China-Uganda comprehensive cooperative partnership.

Speaking at the ICT Job Fair, 2023 launched on October 17, by the President of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who was also the Chief Guest, the Huawei Uganda Managing Director, Mr Sunrise, said: “Huawei offered 15 internship positions with all of them now full-time Huawei employees. This year we will continue to offer 15 more internship opportunities,” says Mr Sunrise, adding, “We will also provide 500 advanced ICT technologies training quotas for free for those who register with us at this job fair ending tomorrow.” “I believe that ICTs will make significant contributions to Uganda’s economic development and people’s well-being. Together let us build an intelligent Uganda,” Mr. Sunrise concluded.

ICT for employment

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, recognised Huawei Technologies role in solving the unemployment question which he describes as “a big challenge”, noting that ICT can play a big part in solving the unemployment problem facing the youth.

“As the custodians of our nation’s development, it is our responsibility to provide our young people with opportunities that will not only empower them but also contribute to the growth of our country. The ICT sector is pivotal in this endeavor. Investments in ICT infrastructure will propel this sector forward,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

The Minister of State for ICT, Hon. Joyce Ssebugwawo said the event is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and Huawei Technologies and it reflects the country’s collective commitment to addressing youth unemployment in Uganda, particularly in the dynamic field of Information and Communication Technology.

“It is important to underscore the significance of this endeavor. Uganda boasts of a young and vibrant population. The National ICT Job Fair serves as a bridge connecting our talented youth with the many opportunities this sector offers,” the Minister Hon. Joyce said.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, described the partnership with the Huawei Technologies for second time in as many years as worthy, adding that determination and commitment exhibited by Huawei Technologies has so far been unwavering. She said: “Together, we can position Uganda as a preferred BPO destination, leveraging ICTs for the benefit of our youth, our economy, and our nation as a whole.”

The Minister Of Gender Labour and Social Development Hon. Betty Amongi, said Uganda boasts the youngest population but the biggest challenge is matching skills in the digital space.

“An initiative like this will go a long way in skilling the 40 percent of the population. The statistics of the unemployed call for deliberate intervention. Under our ministry, any activity like this complements other programmes designed to narrow the gap of unemployment,” she said.

Hon. Amongi Betty, commended Huawei Technologies Uganda for the great support towards initiatives like the Digitruck project and also the National ICT Job Fair.