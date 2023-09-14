Shenzhen, China: Yesterday, Huawei and Xiaomi announced they reached a global patent cross-licensing agreement that covers multiple communications technologies including 5G.

“We are delighted to reach this licensing deal with Xiaomi,” said Alan Fan, Head of Huawei’s Intellectual Property Department. “This licensing agreement once again reflects the industry’s recognition of Huawei’s contributions to communications standards and will help us enhance our investment in researching future mobile communications technologies.”

Ran Xu, Xiaomi’s General Manager of Corporate Business Development and IP Strategy, said, “We are glad to reach a patent cross-licensing agreement with Huawei. This shows that both parties recognize and respect each other’s intellectual property. As part of our commitment to our values around IP, Xiaomi will, as always, respect IP, seek long-term and sustainable IP partnerships for shared success, drive technology inclusion with IP, and allow more people to benefit from technology.”