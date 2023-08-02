[Shanghai, China] On Monday, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye has visited the Huawei Research Centre of Shanghai where he witnessed the progress of ICT Technology with the coming of 5.5 G and various other technologies.

During the visit, His Excellency Evariste Ndayishimiye expressed interest in Huawei Solutions and said that the ICT solutions proposed by Huawei can help the country develop better with Digital Transformation. He stated that, the country wishes to become developing in 2040 and developed by 2060. To reach this target to become developing and developed, digital transformation is key.

“National development is inseparable from digital transformation. We have national development transformation projects and financial digital management projects. There are plans to encourage Burundians to use more digital banking, including mobile banking, etc. I need to improve the work efficiency of national employees, and I need your digital solutions. I hope you can provide the right solutions. I need the best tools to optimize of the national budget usage. Our idea is to turn Burundi into a developing country in 2040 and a developed country in 2060. I also knew Huawei before and had contact with Huawei team in Burundi. I am glad to see that Huawei is still using Burundian people as good employees. I think Huawei has done a good job in all aspects. I hope your solution will meet the needs of Burundi’s digital transformation.” Says H.E Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Jeff Wang, Huawei’s Senior Vice President and the President of the Public Affairs and communications department, said in his remarks, “ICT revolution is leading a new wave of growth. Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. We will continue working with the government, partners, and customers in Burundi. Together, we can share best practices to promote industry upgrading and digital transformation in Burundi.” Mr Jeff Wang also gave an example of China which focused on Roads Development from 1980, then started to provide telephones to the people of China in the 1990s and a lot of emphasis was focused on Technology developments starting from 2000. This implies that both roads and communication developments are equally important to a Nation.