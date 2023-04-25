The President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has stepped up his efforts to eradicate poverty in the Buganda region.

The residents of Bukomansimbi are among the beneficiaries of the scheme today.

Their luggage of Development was delivered by the President’s personal Assistant and head of the Office of the NRM National Chairman ONC, Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo.

She was the chief guest at the Women’s Day and NRM’S/ NRA day celebrations held at Bigasa Primary School playground in Bukomansimbi district.

Speaking to a gathering, Namyalo said she decided to bring goods to the people of Bukomansimbi to enable them get out of out of poverty, after receiving the complaints from residents that goods sent by the government do not reach the common man.

“I have brought 200 chickens and 15 bags of their feed for 20 families each, 2 High Breed goats for 20 families to, Sewing machines for those who cannot farm and saloon materials, ie haircut machines and Dryers for our girls who work in salons to uplift their incomes”

“The things we have given you are not for sale, use them to get rid of poverty” she added.

We will make a follow up to ensure that the items given to you are used properly, as well as to ensure that the chickens and goats are well cared for by the recipients,” Namyalo said.

Earlier, she was welcomed by Bukomansimbi Deputy RDC Pax Kalema, who said the people of Bukomansimbi still trust President Museveni, and said they are ready to re-elect him in 2026

The chairperson women’s council Bukomansimbi District Ms Ansilah Kavuma said that, women in Bukomansiombi have decided to get directly involved in every government program and most of them no longer beg their husbands, they deal with most of the family issues.

He pointed out that the money from myooga, PDM and other programs are all utilized to cover their household income and to support their children in schools.

Hajjati Namyalo first visited the Buddu County Chief Pookino Jude Muleke, who welcomed her and they had a closed door meeting, after which they spoke to the media.

Pookino Muleke praised the relationship between the NRM National Chairman and Buganda and urged the youth to work hard and take care of their health to avoid the spread of AIDS among the youth.