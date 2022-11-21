Equity Centre, Nairobi 21st November 2022: Equity Group Holdings Plc has announced the promotion of Samuel Kirubi to Group Chief Operating Officer.

Kirubi moves from the position of Managing Director, Equity Bank Uganda to head the Group operations from the Equity’s head office in Nairobi.

Samuel holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from Moi University and a BA in Economics

and Statistics from Egerton University.

He is a graduate of Advanced Management Program (Strathmore

IESE Business School, Barcelona Spain). He joined Equity Bank in 2001 and has gained vast experience in operations, marketing and customer service.

He previously served as Chief Operations Officer in Equity Bank South Sudan from 2009. He was promoted to the Founding Managing Director of Equity Bank Rwanda in 2011 before being reassigned in the same position to Equity Bank Uganda in 2015.

Last year, Equity Bank Rwanda became the 2nd largest bank in Rwanda. During his tenure in Uganda, he turned the subsidiary from loss making to become the 5th most profitable bank in Uganda and the third most profitable subsidiary of Equity Group after Kenya and DRC.

Prior to joining as a staff, Samuel was

one of Equity Group’s pioneer interns in the bespoke Equity Leaders Program (ELP).

Samuel will oversee the enhancement of the Group’s capacity to deliver on its strategy by aligning people, processes, systems, commercial business and business risk to customers aspirations.

He will work with all the banking subsidiaries to deliver globally benchmarked exceptional banking services and solutions and leverage on technology to drive efficiency and seamless customer experience characterized by ease and convenience of lifestyle.

Speaking while announcing the appointment, Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Managing Director and

Chief Executive Officer said, “As Equity rolls outs its ambitious Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan with the aim of scaling its customer base to 100 million by 2025, this calls for the scaling up of our operations, footprint and distribution infrastructure driven by technologically driven digitization and virtualization of

the Bank.The Board has expressed confidence in Kirubi’s capability, experience and deep knowledge of the transition culture in taking up this responsibility at a critical time of the bank’s growth and expansion.”

Equity Bank has also been undergoing internal business transformation towards delivering integrated financial services under the One Equity business model.

Samuel joins a highly talented team of C-suite executives tapped from some of the world’s leading business firms, providing a vastly experienced base

of management executives and well equipped to drive the execution of Equity Group’s strategy.

Speaking on his appointment, Samuel Kirubi said, “I am delighted and humbled at the opportunity afforded to me by the board to steer the Group’s operations across the Group. My tour of duty in South Sudan where I was in charge of Operations, then moved to Equity Bank Rwanda as the first Managing Director before being assigned to turn around Equity Bank Uganda has indeed prepared me for the role of Group Chief Operating Officer. My commitment to the Board is that I will uphold their expectations and

work with my colleagues in taking Equity to the next level as we focus our eyes to making Equity the home of 100 million customers.”

Prof. Isaac Macharia, Equity Group Holdings Plc Board Chairman said “We congratulate Samuel Kirubi for his excellent track record of leading teams in different countries. This experience has prepared him well to oversee Group operations in the different markets and we are confident that he will play his role

effectively as the Group rolls out an ambitious Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan.”

The Board of Equity Bank Uganda congratulated Samuel Kirubi for his exemplary leadership and turnaround of Equity Bank Uganda.

In his place, the board has appointed Mr Anthony Kituuka, the current Executive Director as the Managing Director.

Anthony has been working under Samuel Kirubi since 2015 providing a smooth transition of leadership in that subsidiary.