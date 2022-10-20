To become a trusted partner, the vendor should be assessed by 5 factors: The most demanding tests, E2E Process, Openness & Transparency, No touching network & data, and Good record.

Huawei is the most audited, inspected, reviewed, poked and prodded company in the world.

UK HCSEC has provided world class expertise in the review of Huawei products security since 2010. And no backdoor or malicious code is found in Huawei products. Huawei products have passed security tests by the BSI of Germany against BSI’s technical requirements since 2018.

Huawei 5G RAN is the first and only Common Criteria (EAL4+) certified in the globe and Huawei is the first vendor to pass the NESAS audit and SCAS test (4/5G RAN, 5G Core). In recent years, some operators and third-parties have also conducted security tests on Huawei products, and have granted high praises.

Cyber security and privacy protection are our top priority and has been built in our business processes. It’s part of Huawei’s DNA. Security has been embedded into the E2E Process which has been audited by multiple parties. Huawei has built 7 transparency centers globally, welcome any regulator/customer/third-party to test/verify Huawei’s products. It also promises that network and data can be only managed and operated by Customers. Huawei has no any business interest in touching customer network and data. It also has no any ability to access customer network and data.

According to CFI customer satisfaction survey and analysis results, Huawei has been above the industry average in terms of system stability, reliability and overall customer satisfaction.

According to ‘ENISA annual cybersecurity incident report’ since 2012, around 800 serious cyber security incidents happened, but Huawei’s products have never been involved. Over the past 30 years, Huawei has served more than 1,500 carrier networks in over 170 countries, and we have maintained a solid track record in cyber security.

All in all, Huawei will be the most reliable partner, we are confident to build a stable network with our customers and partners and protect network security.

Report is from Huawei Uganda CSPO Mr. Kevin.