By Michael Kanaabi Dollar

Starting this month of love February 2022, the domestic Aviation sector has welcomed a new player in the Industry in Bar Aviation.

The official launch of the company’s services in Uganda was held recently at Kajansi airfield and attended by Tourism State Minister Hon. Martin Mugarra Bahinduka as Chief Guest.

Bar Aviation boasts a fleet of 17 aircrafts which they will use to serve the local market for the start covering over 10 destinations and aerodromes across the country.

Among the key destinations they will be flying to are places like Pakuba, Kihihi, Kyobe, Arya, Koisoro, Mweya, Bugungu and Kibale for the start.

Anthony Njoroge Bar Aviation’s Country Manager said, “They will be flying out of Entebbe International Airport and Kajansi Airfield to the destinations mentioned above and a number of others that will be added to the list over time.”

Besides making flights to various destinations across the country more accessible and affordable, Njoroge says their air flight services will boost tourism by creating direct links to key destination areas like Mweya and Chobe located in the country’s key National parks Queen Elizabeth and Murchison falls and other places as they grow.

Other notable Guests at the event included Great Lakes Safaris CEO Amos Wekesa, Celebrated Conversavationist Dr. Gladys Kalema, Entrepreneur Zikusoka Lawrence, Vianney Luggya representing the Executive Director of UCAA, a team from Wild frontiers and eminent media personalities Dr. Mitch Egwang plus Natty Dread to mention but a few.

To conclude the event a raffle draw was held and a number of guests walked away with complimentary tickets to fly with Bar Aviation and enjoy exquisite accomodation at some of the Uganda’s finest locations in the countryside.

Key among the winners was Breathtaking Uganda’s CEO Isaiah Jobs Rwanyekiro who won complimentary flights for two aboard the new Carrier to Kisoro from Entebbe plus accomodation at Christine Mwinike’s Gorilla Safari Lodge in Ruhija.

Commenting on his win, a thankful and delighted Rwanyekiro said, “ I am not only happy about my winnings in the draw but also the fact that Uganda has gotten a new aviation company concentrating on doing domestic flights something that will ease movement across the country and to important tourist destinations as well which is a big win for both local aviation and tourism.”

Bookings for flights on the new airline can be made through Breathtaking Uganda or directly through contacting Bar Aviation Uganda he added.

