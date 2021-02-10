Members of the Turkish community in Uganda have an opportunity to have vehicles from Yuasa Investments without paying upfront.

The Top vehicle importer and dealer have made a deal with ABC capital bank and Embassy of Turkey in Uganda, to ease acquisition of vehicles for the Turkish community.

At the luncheon by the executives; Yuasa chief executive Hasham AR Wahaib, Turkish Ambassador H.E Fikret Kerem Alp, ABC capital bank non-executive director Haider Daudani, and Turkey commercial Counsellor, Erham Gokce; announced the partnership.

The partnership is meant to ease doing business in Uganda for the Turkish community, said Yuasa CEO Hasham AR Wahaib. He said vehicles facilitate doing business in different ways including easing movement of goods and people.

“We don’t want vehicle acquisition to be a challenge for doing business. Our business is to make sure that if you need a vehicle and you are committed to making payments in due time, we are here to serve you better.”

He emphasized that ahead of Valentine’s Day, Yuasa will be giving special offers for people who want to gift their lovers with cars.





