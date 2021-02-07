Businesses must learn to thrive despite Covid-19 disruption. And YUASA Investments ltd is doing it right, by focusing on its staff safety.

By training employees on how to practice their safety as well as that of their customers, YUASA is setting a precedence for the auto industry.

The leading vehicle importer and dealer, Yuasa Investments ltd on Saturday called on car brokers associated with the Nakawa Bond to learn best practices in protecting themselves from getting infected with covid-19. In doing so, they will protect their customers too.

Car brokers were trained by medics to enable them carry on their businesses while keeping within national and international Covid-19 safety standards.

For a car bond like Yuasa Investments Ltd to remain on top, it works with a number of car brokers who connect customers to the car dealer.

The process of car purchase includes touching and testing different parts of the car. And this is why YUASA is vigilant to ensure the safety of its brokers and customers.

Covid-19 has already claimed thousands of lives globally, and several deaths have been registered in Uganda.

Dr Nelson Muhanguzi, from Mulago hospital emergency unit and Dr Nimusiima Lisa from Medipal Hospital Kololo were spot on with practical demonstrations on how to wash hands, sanitise, wearing masks, and when to seek medical help.

Mr Hasham AR Wahaib, CEO of YUASA, asked brokers to ensure their safety while doing their business because their lives were important to the company as well as their loved ones.

Mr Sebakitta Masagazi Salongo, YUASA CEO adviser, said the staff and brokers’ training on prevention and transmission of Covid-19 was in line with their bond’s mission of being a home for best practices in the vehicle importation industry. Mr Sebakitta also said there is an ongoing promotion ahead of Valentines Day falling on February 14, for anyone who wants to surprise their lover. He called on people who want to buy cars, new and used, to visit their bond on Nakawa for great prices and offers. Call toll free on 0800111999.