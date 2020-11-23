Ugandans in the diaspora have been advised to invest in the agriculture sector back home.

Speaking at a one-day Ugandan Diaspora Agri-food Investment E-Conference 2020, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs assured them that government created a stable environment that could enable them to invest in the sector without any worries.

Amb. Walusimbi said that President Yoweri Museveni has continued to express commitment to easing the challenges that would deter Diasporas from engaging into the agricultural sector which remains a major source of livelihood in Uganda.

“There is improved agricultural investment opportunities, better understanding of the market dynamics, better networking and partnerships between the rural institutions and Diaspora organizations,” Walusimbi said, noting that as a person that has lived and coordinated Diaspora at different levels, he is certain that it is not enough to be successful on foreign land but there is a need for everyone to make positive contribution to the homeland.

“This is the reason why many of our Diasporas have shifted from constructing residential properties to procuring space with an agribusiness mindset.”

He also appreciated Ugandans in the diaspora for supporting the country’s agricultural sector by exporting several agricultural products to different parts of the world.

“As the saying goes that East or West, home is the best, so is the case with Ugandans in the Diaspora who have always relishes the feeling that comes with eating home food. When you are in Diaspora, one of the ways to feel at home is eating local dishes from our Ugandan/African food outlets,”Walusimbi said.

“Even if our Diaspora may not necessarily own agricultural farms, I can testify that much of the food items they use are ordered from home, God blesses our soil in a way that makes products from here taste uniquely yummy.”

The much-attended e-conference was organized by Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diaspora Department in partnership with United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Uganda Agribusiness Alliance (UAA).