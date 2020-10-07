Moses Sebugwawo spent his early years of adulthood engaged in fishing. However, he never benefited muchfrom the venture which prompted him to try crop farming and ten years down the road he has no regrets.

When Sebugwawo started farming, he chose to grow pineapples which are commonly grown in Masaka sub region. The resident of Nkuuna village in Kyanamukaaka sub county in Masaka district started with 5 acres with suckers he bought from fellow farmers.

Later Sebugwawo received a push from NAADS when he received 250,000 pineapple suckers which were given to him at different intervals. He has managed to expand his farm and currently owns 25 acres of pineapples.

The 40-year-old says he has no regrets for having chosen to grow pineapples because from this business he has constructed for himself a descent home that is valued at shs.30 million. He has also acquired a motorcycle worth shs.4.5 million that has eased his movement. Sebugwawo adds that he has also managed to pay his children’s school fees with the proceeds from pineapples and to take care of his family.

He sells a pineapple between shs.800 and shs.1000 with his biggest market being Nakasero market and the buyers who come from neighbouring Kenya. However, due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the prices of pineapples have dropped with each selling between shs.300 and shs.500.

Sebugwawo’s biggest challenge is the fluctuation of pineapple prices. He looks forward to a pineapple factory that NAADS is yet to construct in GreaterMasaka region saying it will provide a quick market to their pineapples.

Since 2014, NAADS has supported the production of fruits mainly mangoes, pineapples, citrus and passion fruits in different regions across the country through the distribution of planting materials and value addition facilities. The overall objective of the interventions is to commercialise the fruits sector by supporting increased production through the distribution of quality clean seedlings with high yields and that are tolerant to pests and diseases.

Greater Masaka sub region has greatly benefitted from the support from NAADS with over 7 million pineapple suckers distributed to farmers since 2014 in the districts of Masaka, Kalangala, Lwengo, Kyotera, Kalungu and Rakai. NAADS has also distributed over 3 million mango seedlings and over 4 million citrus seedlings in the region. Many farmers mainly the youth have benefited from the distribution of passion fruit seedlings.