After creating the universe, God rested from His labor. He commands us to do likewise as stipulated in Genesis 2:2, 3. Then guess what? After spending five days of the week at work, racing against time to get money, at the end, one would fancy a moment in time to relax off the minds. Cool off the fatigue and that’s what happened to me at the weekend.

In all fairness, I had to look for a cool place, not far from town but free from noise and that’s when a friend of mine Charles Ssenyonjo ‘Figo’ took me to Greenville county resort located at Gayaza village, Kimannya- Kyabakuza sub county, Masaka District.

Its only two kilometers from town, and the place is cool! It all looks so intimate, snug and peaceful. Just like any other sensitive places, at main gate, the guards are fast to check everyone. No drinks are eligible to enter since the place itself owns great cup of coffee and other fizzy drinks. Counting on the reception, the waitresses are smart, humble and hospitable to the customers.

Before, the green environment at the place welcomes you with a hearted breath accompanied by flowers of different kind, all designed into a shape that stipulates ‘Welcome to Greenville country resort.’ As you move past a well-planned, Car parking on the left, the other thing to think of, actually is love. You don’t need to write much about politics even if you are a renowned politician. The place makes you fall in love, discuss every imaginable subject at first sight. From there, you are greeted by a lovely weather from trees planted in the compound.

Down the complex, there lays other planted mango trees, avocado, oranges and others. The restaurant at the main block left me with nothing of imagination. I would smell the delicacy of what was being flied and this compelled me order for Sauce Pizza, Wine and an omelet. The sauce is delightful! The other great attention is on a slice of liver sausage, and jam on dry bread plus roasted meat, too.

The beach is then down and its boundaries cross the papyrus of Namajjuzi swamp, which also takes full advantage of bringing the coldness. Ordinary people, ordinary girls and teenagers from all works of life, no longer hesitate to camp at this place. It’s now a global youth culture and it has brought many holistic changes in the community. It again provides serenely music especially olds, recreational games such as volleyball is also played, all day.

According to its proprietor, Gonzaga Mayanja, he saw a natural resource surrounding a swamp and he decided to exploit it.

Mayanja who is also a public servant says in 2008, when he took off a break at work, he decided to go in Cape Town, South Africa with his family. It was at this vacation when Mayanja saw a well architecture in one of the city’s leisure places which forced him replicate that plan by constructing Greenville country resort.

“I admired the place at heart. It had good architecture, and it was far from city,” He said adding that in 2009, he bought eight acres of land and proceeded with putting in place what he saw abroad.

“Masaka had no place with green setting, yet we have to conserve the environment. I tried to persuade my husband to try it, here,” said Juliet Mayanja also the Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Masaka. Among other services offered include organizing graduation ceremonies and workshops, wedding parties, and children play station.

She added that if a customer wants to hire the place they give out offers on Chairs, Music and also utilizing the gardens, at only shs.1.3m.

The other thing to reckon on this place is its sanitary facilities plus the art of work made on its self-contained twenty four rooms. They are charged shs.80000 each but one would foot the bill with ease. They are well-designed and they surround the compound.

“We tend to promote tourism here and also promoting artists with talents in Masaka,” said Mayanja 46 years-old, also the commissioner in charge of Peace Recovery and Development Plan (PRDP) in the office of prime minister.