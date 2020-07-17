With over 100,000 transactions and deliveries successfully completed to customers in tens of thousands too, online grocer Minute 5 is taking it to a new level.

According to Minute 5 CEO Paul Katumba, this first of a kind monthly market day for groceries specifically produce is aimed at ensuring small scale farmers get quick guaranteed access to ready markers while customers get quality affordable produce.

Done to reflect their brand catch line ‘Bringing the market to you,’ this first of a kind groceries market day promotion will run for 6 full month’s according to Katumba.

“We expect a growth in customers of about 200% as the promotion picks up towards the end of the month. This will turn into repeat buys and grow the retailer’s loyal customer base over time.”

The plan is to also use this promotion to collect data which Katumba says the retailer will use to improve service delivery to consumers of groceries on line because they will be able to understand their tastes and preferences better.

In order to reach more customers resulting from this promotion, the retailer has positioned it’s self in a number of new markets around the city from where they can make timely deliveries.

“This means our logistical constraints will be sorted as we shall be able to deliver faster to more clients given the increased number of markets we are partnering with and locations we can reach” Katumba says.

Payments

With orders being booked easily through the company’s website, WhatsApp and social media pages, payments which were a challenge initially have been fixed too with multiple digital channels now available.

One can use MTN mobile money, Airtel Money, Pay Pal plus all card payments to pay for their grocery purchases on Minute 5 according to Katumba.

The target market of Minute 5 Customers ranges from the busy high end corporate class that hardly have time to go to markets covering the lower middle class and tech savvy clients who just enjoy the convenience of their groceries delivered to them.

Going Forward

Minute 5 is looking at covering the entire city with its convenience services when it come to purchase of groceries.

The company will also expand its services across the country’s major towns over the next 5 years as it consolidates it’s position as a major player in online retail with a focus on groceries and personal delivery.

