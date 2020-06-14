By Our reporter

With just three weeks under its belt on the online retail scene locally, new online retailer Nofeka has already managed to generate 500 visits daily to its site www.nofeka.ug.

It’s following on social media site Facebook has also crossed the 3000 followers mark as orders for its variety of products that include groceries, beverages, electronics, kitchenware and other consumables head towards the hundreds.

Nofeka founder and CEO Daniel Kiyega says what makes them different from all the other players in the local online retail space is their ability to deliver orders to the specification of customers as ordered on the site or through their app on Google play store and apple store.

“Most of the retailers in the industry only deliver things that look like or are similar to what customers ordered leaving many dissatisfied something we are working at changing in this industry” he says.

They are also ensuring payments are convenient for customers with a number of options including mobile money, MasterCard, PayPal and cash on delivery.

Kiyega birthed this idea in 2014 but didn’t roll it out immediately as he was still preoccupied with other things including building his online music store www.esommusicstore.com which sells music instruments in Uganda and across East Africa.

“The lockdown and social distancing reality we have been dealing with through this time of the Covid 19 pandemic woke up and fast tracked my plan to start the retailer’s operations giving way for the company to start” he says.

Going forward

Kiyega is targeting Nofeka reaching 10,000 orders with in a year’s time and 1 million orders a year by the 5th year of operation.

He also says they are taking the game to the big boys in the businesses including Jumia and Xente on the local market with a dream of breaking out beyond Uganda and East Africa as the business picks up.

