Bank of Uganda has never stopped its extravagant ways, even when the economy is stressed by the Corona Virus pandemic.

Recently, after a number of positions fell vacant, and as per organisation procedures, the first opportunity is given to already existing staff with qualifications and skills set. The jobs are usually announced internally and if they fail to get the desired candidate internally, they announce externally.

However, this time round, BoU has taken “transparency” to another level, by taking newspaper space to advertise internal jobs as if staff don’t have avenues for receiving internal communications.

On Wednesday Bank of Uganda moved to announce in newspaper that they have jobs to be filled internally. It defeat logic.

“Reference is made to a Bank of Uganda (BoU) internal memo titled Internal Advertisements for Positions of Executive Directors and Directors dated April 24, 2020 which has been published in various media outlets. The memo is an invitation for current Bank of Uganda staff who meet the stipulated requirements for the seven advertised positions,” Adam Mugume, the Director Research BoU said in a newspaper advert on Wednesday. “Among the seven advertised positions, one position has fallen vacant, four positions will fall vacant between May and October 2020 as the current office holders are set to retire, and two positions were occupied by staff that have since been seconded to other organisations. These positions include; Executive Director Information Technology, Executive Director Operations, Director Non-Bank Financial Institutions, Director Medical, Director Human Resources, Director Financial Stability and Director Financial Markets.” Dr Mugume further said that the positions are being advertised internally in line with the BoU’s Human Resource Recruitment and Development Plan which provides for internal career growth and development opportunities for staff. “BoU, however, advertises for external recruits when the required skills are not available internally. “BoU wishes to reassure the public of the integrity and transparency of its recruitment processes and its commitment to fostering price stability and a sound financial system.” Bank of Uganda has come under close scrutiny in the past couple of years over its excessive wastage and mismanagement especially of the commercial banking sector. However, the past months, steps are being taken to put in place management that can return the image of the central bank. Among steps was the appointment of a new deputy Governor, and now, other tops are being replaced.